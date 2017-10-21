Lynette Anderson

Lynette passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2017 with her family and fiance Bob Martell by her side. She is survived by her mom Barbara and her sister Marlene. She is preceded in death by he r Dad Milton, brother Kelvin and sister Carla.

Lynette was born in Denver and graduated from Lincoln High. She came to Glenwood Springs with her family on vacation many times and fell in love with Glenwood and eventually moved to the area in the "90's". The people she met through her work and adventures will miss her kind and loving heart.

Friends and family will gather to remember

Lynette at K-Seas Wing House on Saturday Oct. 28th from 1pm – 3pm.