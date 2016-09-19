Margaret Cathrine Roe (May 19, 1937 — Sept. 6, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Margaret Cathrine Roe was born 5/19/1937 in Plymouth, WI, to Albert and Margaret Kretsch. She died at the age of 79, 9/6/2016 in Kingman, AZ, where she lived for the last 20 years.

Muggie, as she liked to be called, moved to Carbondale, CO, from Manitowoc, WI, after marrying Frank D Roe in July of 1965. Frank preceded her in death.

Muggie really loved living in Colorado, she enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and vacationing in Mexico. She was very active with the American Legion Auxiliary, holding many offices thru the years. She also enjoyed bowling in a league and attend State many times.

She worked many years at Crystal River Liquor and Laundry in Carbondale, before she moved to Snowmass Village to become Housekeeping supervisor for Coats Reid and Waldron.

Margaret is survived by her daughters Lori Steele (Mike) of Montrose, CO, and Cindy Roe (Tracy Adams) of Grants Pass, OR, grandson Jayson Maynard and great-granddaughter Ashlyn Maynard of Montrose, Co.