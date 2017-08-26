Margaret Paas-Orr passed away peacefully in her home in Basalt on August 19th. There will be a memorial service for her August 30th at 6:00 pm at the Christ Community Church in Basalt, with reception to follow. The Family asks that you do something wonderful in her honor for a Woman in your life or make a donation to PEO, Chapter AR, care of Susan Casebeer, PO 5574, Snowmass Village 81615.