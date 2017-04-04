Marian Carol Schipper (February 17, 1927 â€” March 30, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Marian Carol Schipper, 90, passed away on March 30, 2017. Born to Michael and Esther Shapiro on February 17, 1927, she attended Hunter College earning her Doctorate of Education from NYU. She was a Professor of Education at Jersey City State College for many years before moving to Carbondale, Colorado, to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was active in the League of Women Voters and local libraries. She moved back to NJ in 2006. She is survived by her son, Gary Hausman, of NYC, her daughter, Amy Hausman, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and her grandchildren, Jessica and Mark Richardson. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene A. Hausman and Edgar Schipper. A memorial service will be April 9, 2017, at 12:00 noon, Eden Memorial Chapels, Fort Lee, NJ (www.edenmemorial.com). Memorial donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center and Planned Parenthood.