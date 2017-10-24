Mary Boland passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 7th, in her 81st year after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Her fierce intellect, determination and common sense will be sorely missed. Her many achievements included writing for Newsweek, being the Glenwood Springs Bureau Chief for the Daily Sentinel, being an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance and later having her own insurance agency in Carbondale, writing columns for The Aspen Daily News and The Post Independent, teaching part time at Colorado Mountain College, and as a youngster dancing for the New York City Metropolitan Ballet.

A journalist, teacher and proud grandmother, she lived a full and fruitful life. She enjoyed her time as a resident of the Roaring Fork Valley since 1973 and is survived by her husband, Clay Boland Jr., daughters Wendy and Jennifer Boland, son-in law James Roman, grandchildren Briana Boland and Paul Roman, and niece Kyle Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Free Speech TV or Compassion and Choices.