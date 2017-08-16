Mary Sorensen went to our lord and savior Jesus on May 19th. Born September 6th, 1933, in Riverton, Wyoming, she was the second of eight children. After graduating in 1952 from Riverton High School she attended college. In 1957 she married Bernard Anderson and the couple moved to Gypsum, Colorado. Her two sons Alvin and Phoenix were born in Glenwood. Mary married her second husband Fred Sorensen in 1977 in Las Vegas and the family honeymooned in Disneyland.

Mary worked for the Garfield County Department of Human Services for over 25 years and in 1998 she was the Garfield County employee of the year. After retiring in 2000 she worked as a substitute teacher. Mary enjoyed five years of shared retirement with Fred until his death in 2005. We were all blessed to have had her in our lives teaching us valuable life lessons. She left precious memories to everyone who knew her. Mary was bilingual and she frequently would say "Vaya con Dios!"

Mary is preceded in death by her grandson Malachi and siblings Kathy, Louie, and John. Mary is survived by her two sons, her brothers Jack and Hip, and her sisters Margret and Vicky, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A service in her memory will take place at New Hope church in New Castle on August 26th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's honor can be made to New Hope Church. Please RSVP to New Hope Church at 970-984-2656.