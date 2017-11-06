Matthew David Little (January 11, 1979 — November 2, 2017)

Matthew David Little, 38, passed from this earth on Nov. 2 in Glenwood Springs, CO. Matt was born in Northfield, MN, and moved with his family to New Castle, CO, at the age of 6 weeks, then to Glenwood at age 9. He grew up in this beautiful place which he loved so much and to which he always returned. Matt's occupation was primarily in moving and storage businesses, and he enjoyed many fun moments with friends he worked with. Matt experienced much joy and laughter during his time on this earth, but also struggled with the painful and devastating disease of addiction for many years. He loved snowboarding, fishing, biking, swimming in rivers, and celebrating life with family and friends.

We mourn the loss of our beautiful Matthew – son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle. His huge heart, infectious smile, wicked sense of humor, and compassion for people and animals alike touched many. We are eternally grateful for the time and memories we got to share with him. His journey here and his wisdom taught us so much. He often expressed his deep-felt gratitude for those who loved and supported him.

Matt is survived by his children Madison and Tanner, parents Greg and Laurel Little, bother Luke, sister Christina Churchill (Randy), and grandparents Don and Gretchen Schneuker, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His light will never leave us.

A service to honor and celebrate Matt will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9th, at 10:00 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs. Donations in his honor may be made to Feed My Sheep or LIFT-UP.