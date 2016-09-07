Matthew (Matt) Thomas Day (November 7, 1993 – August 27, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Matthew (Matt) Thomas Day, age 22 of Rifle, Colorado passed away on Saturday, August 27, near Silt, Colorado from injuries incurred in an automobile accident.

Matt was born on November 7, 1993, in Pueblo, Colorado. He is survived by his mother – Anita Fraser-Day, father – Shawn Day, brother – William Day, maternal grandmother – Bette Fraser of Colorado Springs and his paternal grandparents – Katherine and Jim Day of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Matt grew up in Colorado City, Colorado and attended Rye Elementary School in Rye, Colorado and Craver Middle School in Colorado City where he also became an avid wrestler. He attended Palmer High School and graduated from Life Skills in Colorado Springs. Matt, subsequently, attended Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado and Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, Colorado with the goal of obtaining a business degree.

In conjunction with his education, Matt apprenticed in the plumbing trade with Oâ€™Neill Plumbing and Heating in Glenwood Springs, and most recently with Melâ€™s Plumbing and Heating in New Castle, Colorado. He was in the process of acquiring his residential plumberâ€™s license with aspirations of starting his own business in the near future.

Matt thrived in activities that challenged his mind and body and charged him with excitement. Among other things, he enjoyed skydiving, hunting, fishing, snowboarding, rafting, rock climbing, surfing and mountain biking.

Matt was known for his independent mind, strong work ethic, intelligence, personal integrity, amiable charm and most resoundingly for his big heart. He knew no strangers and became acquainted with more people in his short life than most people do in a full lifetime.

He had the good fortune to travel with his brother, Will, to Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland and Iceland where he enjoyed many of his favorite foods and experiences. Perhaps most notably, while in Germany he discovered an affinity for finely crafted Hefeweizen (wheat beer) and Yufka (lamb and veggies wrapped in Turkish flat bread).

Matt was the epitome of living life to the fullest; he embraced every day with boldness and self-confidence.

Mattâ€™s life and spirit will be remembered at a memorial to be held on Saturday, September 10th at 2:30 p.m. in the Fountain Valley School Lewis Perry Jr. Chapel in South Colorado Springs.

The memorial will be followed by an informal gathering to be held in his grandmotherâ€™s backyard located at 2315 N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. Family, close friends and all acquaintances are welcome to attend. Parking space and seating are limited.

Acquaintances, friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to share thoughts and memories online at https://www.facebook.com/matthewdaymemorial so that we all may know how Matt touched the people in his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations will also be accepted online http://fundly.com/mattday for the Matthew Day Memorial Fund, which will be used to support programs for at risk youth.