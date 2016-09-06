Maudie Yvonne (Howell) Weller (March 21, 1923 — Sept. 2, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Maudie Yvonne (Howell) Weller passed away 9/2/2016 in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born 3/21/1923 in Lake City, IL. She graduated as valedictorian from High School in Findlay, IL, then Sparks Business College. She worked as a secretary in Springfield, IL, then for the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Washington, D.C. In September 1945 she and her sister Essie went to Frankfurt, Germany, working for the Department of Treasury with the Army of Occupation after WWII. She also worked in Berlin prior to moving to Munich, Germany, where she worked as secretary for the Consul General, War Dept., Department of the Army and the State Department of the Foreign Service. Maudie learned to ski in Garmisch, Germany. She also “schussed” in Kitzbuhl, Austria, and Davos, Switzerland. She and Essie traveled extensively throughout Europe, French Morocco and the Middle East.

She married Albert A. Weller Jr., a US serviceman, in Munich, Germany, on June 1953. They returned to the U.S. to reside in Denver then Alamosa, CO. They moved to Glenwood Springs in 1977. Maudie volunteered with the Valley View Hospital Auxiliary for 37 years and also the Community Concert Association. She became the top ticket seller for both organizations, which will be hard to match! She enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, retiring from both at the age of 83. She also enjoyed hiking with the Wednesday Wanderers, walking, reading and traveling. She thoroughly enjoyed attending local musical and stage productions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, 1/3/2012 and her granddaughter, Rachel Weller, age 8-1/2 months. All her siblings predeceased her, Willis T. Howell, Joe Howell, Essie Halfyard, Grace Eskridge and Lucille Kennedy. Survivors include son Gregory (Debra) Weller, grandchildren Samantha Weller and Stephen Weller; daughter Stephanie (Don) Putzier, and grandchildren Edward (Makenzie) Putzier and Leslie (Ryan) Geving, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Her body has been donated to Science Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Library, Valley View Hospital, Hospice of the Valley or Africa Uplifted.

Her service will be Friday, September 9, 2 PM, at First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO.