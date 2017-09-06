Maxine Naomi Heuschkel (February 16, 1925 – August 31, 2017)

Maxine Naomi Heuschkel, 92, passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2017. Maxine was born in New Castle, Colorado, on February 16, 1925, to George and Lois Gant. Maxine was a great Mom and Loving Grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors life and all it had to offer from fishing to frogs. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family and friends. She had a beautiful smile and a loving heart dedicated to faith and God.

Maxine is survived her grandson Christopher Heuschkel; her nieces, Judy Richardson, Fran (Ross) Ingersoll, nephew, Butch (Eileen) Pressler. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Heuschkel; son, Earl Chris Heuschkel; and daughter, Diana Heuschkel.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of the Valley in Silt, Colorado. Inurement at Rosehill Cemetery and a reception and remembrance to follow at the Lovell Building in Rifle, Colorado.