Megan Jane Swanton (March 19, 1972 — October 5, 2017)

Megan Jane Swanton, daughter of Terry and Molly, mother of beloved daughter Tahia, sister of Lindsay, left us October 5, 2017, far too early. She was an exuberant, beautiful and talented woman. Born March 19, 1972, in Aspen, Colorado, she went on to become a world citizen.

Megan was a truly accomplished person. She was Colorado state gymnastics All-Around champion as a teenager. She graduated Valedictorian from Aspen High School in 1990. She attended New College in Florida then earned her doctorate at Palmer Chiropractic Institute. She opened a practice in Avalon Beach, Australia, and a decade later moved to Hawaii then to French Polynesia as Regional Director for Steiner International. She later transferred to the Elemis Spa in South Beach, Florida, then on to Arizona and back to Colorado.

Megan was most recently researching her grandfather, Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler USMC, for a family biography.

Megan lived her life in her own way: She pursued, explored and studied what she desired. She was a high achiever from a young age. The way she could bear down and focus was rare and special. She made clear decisions to choose a path that interested her, and pursued it with passion and dedication — wherever it might lead. Her bold choices led her to Tahiti, far removed from her Colorado origins, but this would become a transformative part of her life. She met her husband John there, and her daughter Tahia was born in Tahiti.

Megan is home now.

Her family will celebrate Megan's life in a small gathering.