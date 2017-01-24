Memorial: Richard Zeder (June 26, 1932 – Dec. 13, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

A memorial service is planned for January 29, 2017, at 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs.

A reception will follow at Dick’s business, Bighorn Toyota.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley, 7025 Highway 82, Glenwood Springs, 81601, (970) 945-7733, habitatroaringfork.org.