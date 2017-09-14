Mike Sommers (July 11, 1954 — September 13, 2017)

Mike Sommers, 63, born in Denver, Colorado, on July 11, 1954, who fought a courageous two year battle against cancer, passed away at home on September 13, 2017. On September 4th, 1982, Mike married Sharon Sommers (Popick). Together, they had two sons, Jake and Chad Sommers. In 1999, the family moved to Glenwood Springs where Mike later retired from the phone company after forty-two years of service. Mike was well-known and loved in the community for his thirty-one year commitment to the Golden Elks Lodge and Glenwood Lodge. Mike was an avid coach and played an important role with the Glenwood Springs High School baseball program for thirteen years. The only thing more important to Mike than baseball and serving his community was Family. Mike is survived by his sister, Dana Torsky (Sommers) of Cedarville MI (her husband John, their children), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Join us for the celebration of Mike's life at 10:00 a.m. on September 23rd at the Glenwood Springs High School's Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium. Arrangements have been entrusted to Farnum-Holt Funeral Home.