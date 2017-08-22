To all of the many friends of Mr. C.W. Byerrum.

The family is requesting an informal gathering of Remembrance and Celebration of Life at Mr. Byerrum's residence, 5749 County Road 309 (Rulison), Saturday, August 26, at 6:00 p.m. If you are able please bring finger food to share and a lawn chair. Plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.