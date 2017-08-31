Nicholas Pinela 33, passed away August 28, 2017 in Stanton, Texas. Nick was born to Juan Pinela and Belinda Talks in Kearney, Nebraska. Nick loved his family and they meant the world to him. He was a very kind gentle soul who would do anything to see you happy. He was always smiling and his smile would light up the room. He is survived by his son, Isaiah Pinela; daughter, Nicole Pinela; father, Juan Pinela; brothers, Leland and Angel Pinela; sister, Johnnie Pinela, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many more friends. He will be deeply missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rifle Funeral Home, Burial at Rosehill Cemetery. A reception and a time of remembrance will be held at Davison Park following burial.