Patricia Ann Krauter (June 23, 1948 – Sep. 12, 2017)

Patty is survived by son, Jason , mother Carrol O. Bauer, sister Alice Miller, brother William Bauer and brother-in-law Bill Krauter. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken, father Paul Denney Bauer and brother Paul Denney Bauer, Jr.

Services, 11:00am, Monday, September 25, 2017 at Olinger Crown Hill, Pavilion of Reflection. Her cremated remains will be placed at Olinger Hampden Cemetery. Please visit http://www.crownhillfuneral.com