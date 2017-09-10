Patty Mize (April 20, 1951 — August 30, 2017)

Patty was born in Gilman, Colorado. She graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1969. Patty enjoyed helping others. She loved her family, friends, and pets. She is survived by her daughter Michelle and grandsons Parker and Conner. Patty was preceded in death by her parents and brother. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 127 4th Street at 2pm in Parachute.