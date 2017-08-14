Paul Light (May 12, 1932 — Aug. 8, 2017)

Paul passed away August 8th surrounded by his family. Paul and Bobbie, his wife of 61 years, moved to Colorado from Phoenixville, PA, in order to be closer to their family. Paul was retired at the time but dedicated much of his time volunteering. He & Bobbie won the Humanitarian Award for 2009 due to their passion for helping others. He was very active in the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, Kiwanis of Parachute, Garfield County Democratic Party and Grand River Volunteering Association. He was committed to not only delivering Meals on Wheels but ensuring his clients' other needs were taken care of.

Paul is survived by his wife, Bobbie, of Grand Junction; son, daughter-in-law and grandson David, Dory and Kyle of Glenwood Springs; son Drew, of Rifle; and daughter and grandson Diane and Zach (Barry) of Silt.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 27th, at Koininia Church, 730 25 Road, Grand Junction at 3:00pm with reception to follow.