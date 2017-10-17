Paul Shores (May 6, 1952 — October 4, 2017)

Paul Griffin Shores was born in Savanna, Illinois, on May 6, 1952, and died in Davenport, Iowa, on October 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Kent Shores, in 1972, and his father, Harold "Buck" Shores, in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Mildred "Jimmie" Shores, of Savanna, Illinois.

Paul spent his childhood in the presence of the Mississippi River and graduated from Savanna High School in 1970. He learned to enjoy fishing and other outdoor activities at an early age and was attracted to the Mountain West by occasional visits to his Uncle at Yellowstone National Park.

Paul tried various occupations before a friend persuaded him to relocate to Glenwood Springs in the early 1980s for seasonal employment with the Forest Service. Eventually he found his niche tuning and repairing skis in winter, and working summers as a greens keeper. He also had three fine dogs that kept him company through the years.

Paul was a remote control glider hobbyist and frequently worked as a sound man at live local music events. He made candid conversation on a wide variety of subjects and was known to enjoy locally made craft beers. Paul was an avid fan of NASCAR for more than forty years. He also survived a difficult battle with cancer while living in Glenwood Springs.

During a road trip to the Northwest, he was impressed by a visit to McCall, Idaho. A few years later in 1999, he moved there and bought a home. He quickly found work, formed close friendships and resided there for the rest of his life.

Paul became unexpectedly ill while visiting his mother in Illinois and passed away quickly at a nearby hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Friends will gather to remember Paul at Glenwood Canyon Brewpub on Sunday, October 22, at 5:00pm. RSVP Ken Jones at: ksjones189@gmail.com or Craig Curry at: currymusic2@gmail.com.