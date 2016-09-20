Phelma Morgan (July 6, 1925 — September 14, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Phelma Morgan, 91, 35-year resident of Apple Tree Park, New Castle, Colorado, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2016, at her daughter’s home in Battlement Mesa, Colorado.

Visitation will be held at Rifle Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, at 9 A.M. with the Funeral Service immediately following at 10 A.M. and Pastor BJ Worthen of Assembly of God Church officiating. Interment will take place at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Grand Junction following the Funeral Service. There will be a reception at the De Beque Community Center in De Beque, Colorado, following the interment. Rifle Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Phelma was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Edward and Alice Smithey on July 6, 1925. She worked as head housekeeper/bus driver for Coates Reid and Waldron for several years. She then went to work for Western Academy to serve our younger generation for a few years. She continued her service to others at Clagett Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed quilting, fishing and her friends.

Phelma is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Smithey, husband, William Martin Morgan and her son, Frank Delbert Morgan.

Phelma is survived by her sisters Elma Loose of Greeley, Colorado, Eunice Sampson of Ovid, Colorado, Lauralee Greenwood of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and brother Larry Smithey of Rangely, Colorado. Also surviving are daughters Stellamae Fredericks of Canpoint, Illinois, Dolores Elaine Walter of Battlement Mesa, Colorado, Gwen (James) Bourke of Woodbridge, Virginia, Billy Jo (Robert) Jordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son Jeffrey (Sharon) Morgan of Silt, Colorado, 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.