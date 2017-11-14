Phillip Paul HenkeSept. 19, 1929 — Nov. 8, 2017

Phillip Paul Henke, son of Cecelia Centnarowicz, was born in Chicago, Illinois, the middle child of three. He met his wife Rose in Chicago in 1951 at a dance, and they were married soon after on January 17, 1952. They celebrated 65 years of marriage and had four children: Scott, David, Kimberly and Nancy; two grandchildren: Amber and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren: Allison and Christopher.

He brought his family to Aspen in 1969 to start a new life and remained in the Valley ever since. There was no job he wouldn't tackle, and no friend he wouldn't help. He helped create many memories for longtime locals at his two establishments, Little Nells in Aspen and the Relay Station in Carbondale. For his Chicago friends, the fun memories of Mothers and Shenanigans bars will always be remembered. He loved skiing, packing his horse for a ride up to Gold Hill and Sawyer Lake. In his later years he loved to go fishing with family and friends and talk about the old times and the one that got away that day. Blue Mesa was his favorite. He particularly loved a good campout with family and friends. He was a maker of campfires and great memories. We'll hold each gentle memory in our hearts evermore. This Colorado Cowboy now rides the high country into eternity. The good Lord said to him, "Let's Ride My Friend!"

A viewing will be held at Farnum Holt Funeral Home, 405 W. 7th Street, Glenwood, on Saturday, November 18th, between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The Celebration of his life will be held at the Orchard Church, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale, on December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Sharing of memories are welcome. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the ceremony.

Flowers may be sent to the Orchard Church.

For additional details go to the farnumholtfuneralhome.com website, which will be updated daily with photos; you're welcome to share.