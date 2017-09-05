Ralph Bradley (Brad) Earnest (Nov 15, 1947 – Aug 30, 2017)

Brad Earnest, 69, of Glenwood Springs passed away peacefully on August 30 with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Brad was born to Ralph Allen and Virginia Lee in Glenwood Springs. Brad owned and operated Earnest Repair Shop and Brad Earnest Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Chery; daughters Charity (Tom) and Missy (Bill); grandchildren Ashley, Allison, Zoey and Victor; great grandchildren Brantlee, Ryker, Sierra and Bradly. Brad is also survived by brother Jerry (Shirley); sisters Eddi (Don) Vanderhoof and Mila Jensen as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Brad's name to Calaway-Young Cancer Center 1906 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or Hospice of The Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at Veltus Park, 901 Midland Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601