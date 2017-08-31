 Ralph Bradley (Brad) Earnest | PostIndependent.com

Ralph Bradley (Brad) Earnest

Ralph "Brad" Earnest, 69, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully at his home on August 30, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 8, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Veltus Park 901 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Services Entrusted to Farnum Holt Funeral Home. Full obituary to follow.