Ramon Salvidrez Arroyo (August 31, 1965 – January 16, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Ramon Salvidrez Arroyo died suddenly at his home in Rifle, Colorado, early Sunday morning January 16th.

Ramon was dearly loved by his wife Ana Lilia Salvidrez and his 2 children son Ramon Salvidrez Jr. and daughter Kimberly Salvidrez. His Dad Carlos Salvidrez and preceded in Death by his Mother Sabina Arroyo. His 4 brothers Carlos Salvidrez, Angel Salvidrez, Federico Salvidrez and Miguel Salvidrez. His 3 sisters Yolanda Gutierrez, Tomasa Quintero And Lupita Salvidrez.

Ramon was born in Cuahutemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, August 31, 1965. He came to the Roaring Fork Valley as a young boy to find work and help support his family. With his hard work he became owner of his own landscaping business and was well recognized by his customers as a very hard working responsible man. He always took pride in keeping his customers happy.

Ramon soon found his passion for horses. He loved everything about them and the sport of horse racing. Even though his passion was for horses his heart was with his wife and kids. He took pride in raising a good family and was a great father figure to his children.

Anyone that knew Ramon knows that he would always say hello with a firm handshake and a smile on his face.

A celebration of his life will be held at his Ranch in Rifle, Colorado, Thursday, January 19th starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m. there will be a viewing at St. Mary of the Crown Church in Carbondale, Colorado, and will continue as a night vigil through out the night.

Service will be at St Mary of The Crown Church in Carbondale, Colorado, on Friday, January 20th at 10:30 a.m. Cemetery Proceeding will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Carbondale, Colorado.