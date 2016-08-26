Randall Scott Withee | PostIndependent.com

Randall Scott Withee, 59, passed from this life at his home in Rifle on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. He was born in September of 1956 in Rapid City, SD, to Warren and Betty Withee. After moving to Colorado Springs at a young age, he went back to Rapid City to attend the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

In 1980 he married Jane (Krohn) Withee in Rapid City and the couple was blessed with four children. Randy worked at various engineering jobs during the first years of marriage, including projects in Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, and Arizona, before re-locating to Rifle in 1990. At first, Randy worked with MK Ferguson on the UMTRA project. For the past 17 years he worked as an engineer for Garfield County.

Over the years he was very involved with his children’s activities, sharing his love for sports by coaching recreational soccer, baseball, and basketball. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. A baptized member of Christ, Randy loved to serve the Lord by being involved in his church.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, and children: Brian (Jennifer) of Littleton, Justin (Nicole) of Highlands Ranch, Jenna (Brandon Lampe) of Albuquerque, and Jacob of Phoenix. He was a proud grandfather to Amelia, Braden, Braxton, and Colton. He is survived by siblings Warren of Atlanta, GA, Craig (Patti) of Bend, OR, and Janie (Kenny) of Black Hawk, CO. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Patricia. He leaves behind his mother-in-law, numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed!

Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 East 5th St. in Rifle at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th. Memorials can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten.