Raymond Johnston (Feb. 8, 1925 — Aug. 10, 2017)

Raymond Johnston was born February 8, 1924, to Edith and Sylvan Johnston in Carbondale, CO. While still in high school, Ray helped build Camp Hale near Leadville, CO. After graduation from CUHS, Ray joined the Army, serving with honor in the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Division. Ray earned the Silver Star and the Purple Heart in the Battle of Leyte in the Philippines. Upon leaving the military, he attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. His education was interrupted by the accidental death of his sister Naomi's (Jonnie) husband and good friend, Larry Hyrup. Ray moved to Basalt to help run the Frying Pan Lumber Co. and be a hero for Larry and Jonnie's five young children. In 1963 Ray went to work for EGG Electric as an electronic technician with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in Las Vegas. After retirement, Ray moved back to Colorado to hunt and fish. He outlived his 6 siblings and will be missed by his surviving nieces, nephews, and friends. We honor Raymond Johnston. Services August 28th, Veterans Memorial Park, Grand Junction.