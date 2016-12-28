Rebekah Marie Uhtoff (Jan. 26, 1976 – Dec. 03, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Rebekah was born in Salt Lake City, UT. She grew up in Concord, CA, and Bremerton, WA. She traveled a lot with the family to visit relatives in Colorado. She was a Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient and an Olympic High School Trojan Scholar in Bremerton. She graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering with Honors. Rebekah met Jason at WSU and married on August 4, 2001, in Bremerton.

She was a devoted Christian who loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She also truly loved her husband, sons, family and friends.

For 15 years Rebekah worked as a Failure Analysis Engineer at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport, WA. Her volunteer work included being the Group Co-Leader for the Kitsap Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Association Support Group and the Vice President and Design Chair for Bremerton Beyond Accessible Play, which built the Bremerton Evergreen Rotary Inclusive Playground in August 2014 “So That All May Play!” http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlTIeJfjIUE. For this she was chosen as a Kitsap County YWCA 2014 Women of Achievement Honoree. Rebekah was a strong compassionate advocate for those with special needs.

Rebekah was proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents Glen and Marion Taylor of Idaho Springs, CO, and maternal grandfather Adolph Wagner of Glenwood Springs, CO. She is survived by her husband Jason and sons Gabriel, 12, and Jacob, 8; her parents Don and Vicki Taylor of Glenwood Springs; maternal grandmother Katherine Wagner of Glenwood Springs; sister Jennifer Miller with nieces Jaedyn Hilton and Kaelynn Seronello of Bremerton, WA; brother Robert Taylor with his wife Catherine and nephew Ethan of Kingston, WA; uncles and aunts Conrad and Marsha Wagner of Glenwood Springs, CO, Peter and Lynda Taylor of Northglenn, CO, Gary and Glenda Gould of Niwot, CO, Robert Taylor of Hudson, CO.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Sylvan Way Baptist Church, Bremerton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a new wheelchair accessible van to “Support Jason and the Boys In Memory of Rebekah Uhtoff” at http://www.jasonandboys.com. Thank you