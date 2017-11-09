Renatha June (Goertzen) Winkelmann Arner, 89, of Sea Level, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Snug Harbor at Nelson Bay.

Rennie recently accepted the invitation on November 4, 2017, to leave her treasured life here on earth and rejoin her parents; 1st husband, Paul Winkelmann; her 2nd husband John Arner; her brothers Walt, Harvey and his wife Dorothy, and Chris Goertzen in a world that is surely indescribable.

She is survived by her son Dondi Winkelmann and wife Pamela of Champlin, MN; her daughter Wendi (Winkelmann) Oliver and her husband Bucky Oliver of Beaufort, NC; her grandsons Paul and Austin; her granddaughter Cassandra; her sisters-in-law Joyce Goertzen and Betty Jean Pearson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rennie was born in Hampton, NE, on June 30, 1928, to Cornelius and Helena Goertzen. She attended Henderson High School and worked as a Candy Striper in York, NE in her earlier years. She met her husband, Paul Winkelmann, and they were married on May 1, 1951. They adopted 2 children, Dondi and Wendi. After Paul Winkelmann passed in July of 1995, she moved to California to be close to family, where she met John Arner. They were married September 4, 1999. John Arner passed in July of 2010. Rennie moved to North Carolina to live near her daughter.

Rennie was a loving wife, a loving mother, and a very devoted friend of all. She loved cooking (especially German food), watching her kids play sports, attending church and fellowship, playing cards, camping, fishing, hunting and being the center of attention whenever she could. She always had a smile on her face, a heart that was open to all, and provided comfort, guidance and support for her greatly loved children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at City of Grand Junction Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, in Grand Junction, CO. A reception will follow the grave site ceremony.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Special Olympics is requested. donorservices@specialolympics.org

