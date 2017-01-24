Richard Anderson (Jan. 19, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Richard Anderson of Glenwood Springs, CO, died on Sunday, January 19, 2017. He was 78 years old. A proud Marine, Richard exemplified the strength and honor of the Corps he served. Richard is survived by his wife Vonna (Trueblood) Anderson, and his descendants including his oldest son Rusty Anderson, his daughter’s Terri Jowers and Cindy Shaw, and his youngest son Rick Anderson along with Step Son Troy Trueblood, and Step Daughter Tamara Trueblood all of Denver, CO. He is also survived by fifteen Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.

Life for Richard was like a box of chocolates, “you never know what you’re going to get,” but whatever the day gave to Richard, Richard gave it right back! His passion for giving and serving ran deep in his soul. His love for his country was boundless, and his love for his family and friends, undeniable. Richard was a spirited man with a zest for life. He will be greatly missed, forever remembered, and eternally loved. There will never be another man like him.

Please come join us as we celebrate his amazing life and share stories about how he touched us all.

Celebration will be held at the 1st United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO, from 2 until 4 p.m. on January 28, 2017.