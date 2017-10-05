Robert K. Weiss (September 29, 1964 — September 21, 2017)

Robert K. Weiss, 52, of Glenwood Springs passed away September 21, 2017, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

Rob was born on September 29, 1964, in San Francisco, CA, to Herbert Weiss, Sr., and Heide Heikkila. His life was filled with wonderful family, friends and numerous outdoor adventures.

His love of the mountains allowed him to enjoy nature whether he was hiking, fishing or boating. His love of the water brought him to the beaches and boating throughout his life. Rob's recent adventures allowed him to visit the Bahamas several times to experience the beauty of the oceans and their beaches. Rob was also a loyal fan of certain sports, with baseball taking the lead as his strongest passion followed by football.

He is survived by longtime companion Joan Preisner of Glenwood Springs; father Herbert Weiss Sr. of El Dorado Hills, CA; mother Heide (Bob) Heikkila of Brookings OR; brother Herbert (Susan) Weiss, Jr. , nephew Landon Weiss, of El Dorado Hills CA; and step-siblings Ronald (Veronica) Heikkila, nephew Ryan Heikkila, of Morgan Hill, CA; Laura (Ed) Flynn of Hollister, CA; and Melissa (Rich) Paul of Kingman, AZ.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2017, at 11:00 am at Farnum Holt Funeral Home.