 Robert Karl Weiss

Robert Karl Weiss

Robert Karl Weiss passed away September 21, 2017, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Joan Preisner; his parents, Herbert Weiss Sr. and Heidi Heikkila; brother Herbert Weiss Jr.; and numerous stepsiblings. A memorial service will be held a later date.

