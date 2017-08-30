Roland Dwayne Klocker (July 6, 1956 – August 11, 2017)

Roland Dwayne Klocker, 61, passed away August 11, 2017. He was born to Mark and Betty Klocker July 6, 1956, in Golden, Colorado. Roland married Carol Klocker July 8, 1978. Roland worked for the City of Rifle. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Rifle at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rifle Youth Zone or Fallen Warriors.