Ronald R. Reese (Jan 30, 1927 — Sept. 7, 2017)

Ronald R. Reese, formerly from Grand Valley, and a long time worker at Union Carbide in Rifle, died at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction.

Services took place at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Delta.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; sons, Ronnie Ray Reese of Asheville, NC, Larry Reese of Parachute, and Jonathan Marker of Cedaredge; and daughters, Connie Reese of Rifle, Debbie Guthrie of Asheville, NC, and Melanie Inguez of Delta.