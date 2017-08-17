Russell Wayne Carnahan (July 3, 1951 — August 4, 2017)

Russell Wayne Carnahan passed away peacefully, with family by his side on August 4, 2017.

"Wayne" was born to Russell & Blanche Carnahan on July 3, 1951 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He grew up in Sulphur, Louisiana, and graduated from Sulphur High School in 1969 then attended McNeese State University.

In 1972 he moved to Colorado where he pursued a career as a master carpenter for over 40 years. He became a long haul truck driver in 2012.

Wayne met his wife, Dawn Fowler, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in 1981, and they married in 1984.

Wayne enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, especially with his family. His greatest joy was being "Papa" to his eight grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn, sons Shane (Natalia) of Portland, Oregon, Travis (Renee') of New Castle, CO., daughter, Carey of Shawnee, Kansas, grandchildren Savana, Gabriella, Anthony, Destinee, Tessa, Alyson, Emma and Baylea, brother Johnny (Ginger), sisters Donna (Dennis) and Candace (Tim) and brothers-in-arms, Carson and Neil and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Dawn Carnahan, 1128 Teakwood Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.