Ruth E. Swanson (March 21, 1948 – August 20, 2017)

Ruth E. Swanson entered into rest on August 20, 2017, in Rifle, Colorado. Ruth was born March 21, 1948, to Hjalmer and Nadine (Stoakes) Swanson in Kitton, Minnesota.

Ruth loved people and her church. With her hands she accomplished knitting, crocheting, and crafts. She won numerous ribbons at every Garfield County Fair. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Lois Swanson. She is survived by her cousin, Richmond (Susan) Stoakes.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church. Pastor Vicky Martinez will officiate.