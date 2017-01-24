Ruth Marie Fraser (Dec. 23, 1950 – Jan. 16, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Ruth Marie Frasier, born in Rushville, Nebraska, on December 23, 1950, passed away on January 16, 2017. She was an educator, story teller, caregiver, and horsewoman. She loved her family and friends dearly. She lived in many states from the West.

Coast to the Midwest, touching lives everywhere she went. She was a kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Her life will be celebrated at Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 200 E. 4th Street, Rifle, Colorado, on January 28, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Please send donations to Loneman Day School, BIA Hwy 41, Oglala, South Dakota 57764 in lieu of flowers.