Sally Ann Carlson (April 24, 1938 — September 8, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Sally Ann Carlson was born April 24, 1938, to William and Luella Miller in Sioux City, Iowa. She went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2016, very peacefully. She graduated from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and the University of Colorado Nurse Practitioner Program. She married Larry Gene Carlson in 1962 and they had a son, Paul Warren, the following year. They moved to Glenwood Springs in June of 1964 where their daughter, Laura Jean, was born in 1966. Sally was a nurse at Glenwood Medical Associates, Valley View Hospital, and RE-1 Schools, as well as the Director of Nurses for Glen Valley Nursing Home. She also spent a few years in management at McDonalds. She is survived by her son, Paul and his wife Maura of Glenwood Springs; granddaughter Kiley and her husband, Luke Hall along with great-grandson Masen and sibling-to-be of Colorado Springs; and grandson Kevin and his wife, Taylor, and great-granddaughter Brindle of Rifle, as well as two sisters, five brothers and many nieces, nephews and friends. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, her daughter Laura Wahl, her son-in-law Dale, and by her husband Larry just two weeks earlier. Contributions can be made in Sally’s memory to New Hope Church, Hospice of the Valley, or a foundation of your choice. A memorial service for both Larry and Sally will be held at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Friday, September 23, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.