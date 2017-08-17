Sally Eva Rand (Dec. 27, 1942 — July 28, 2017)

Sally Eva Rand unexpectedly passed away in the afternoon of July 28th, 2017, at her beloved family property on the base of Mount Sopris. She was 74.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Howard and Eva Niederauer, Sally attended University of Indiana followed by the Purdue University, and then University of Cincinnati, where she attained a PhD in Education. She taught at the university level for 35+ years. In 1967 she and her husband settled part time in the Crystal River valley, where she could be found hiking on the family property as well as enjoying the local mountain lifestyle. In the early 1970s, she was a Sunlight Mountain Ski area bumble bee ski instructor known for skiing in her custom made ski suits. After living part time in Leadville in the late 1970s, Sally lived and taught in Art Education in the surrounding Mason, Michigan, area where she would live part-time for 37 years. When not residing the rest of the time in the Carbondale area, Sally would travel the world with her husband Glenn Rand. Over the years Sally had attended all the Carbondale Mountain Fairs, and it was one of the last things she partook in on her final day in the valley. In her most recent years of life Sally enjoyed every possible moment with her four grandchildren who live in the surrounding area, especially creating art projects for the grandchildren.

The Rand family takes to heart and greatly appreciates all the people in Carbondale, Colorado and Mason, Michigan, areas that who all have reached out to the family at this time. After 50 years in the Carbondale area Sally positively touched and cared for countless others in both communities.

Sally Rand was a woman who lived life in her own unique way.

Sally is survived by her husband Glenn Rand, sister Nancy Niederauer (Cincinnati, OH), sons Michael Rand & Nathanael Rand, grandchildren, Simona, Elektra, Asher & Natalee, and beloved dog Dunkel.

In lieu of flowers or cards she would have appreciated donations to institutions that fund the Fine Arts like Carbondale Council on Arts and Humanities, or Education programs like Ross Montessori Elementary School.