Setsuko “Connie” (Egashira) Langstaff (December 22, 1927 — March 18, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Setsuko "Connie" (Egashira) Langstaff, 89, of Rifle, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2017. Connie was born to Hatsue Egashira-Kakuda in Fukukoka, Japan. She became a nurse after she graduated school. She met her husband, Lester Langstaff, where she worked caring for a friend of his that was in the hospital. Lester was a soldier in the Korean War. They met while he was there visiting his friend. Their attraction to each other was immediate. And they fell in love. Lester asked her to marry him. He came back to the States, and then came back to Japan, and they married.

They made their home in Leadville, CO, until Lester retired. Connie studied hard at becoming a U.S. citizen and went to school to learn better English. She was very proud of her accomplishments, and did them well. They befriended a gal, Miho Toi Scott, while she was going to medical school, and they all became quite close. After Lester's retirement they moved to Rifle, CO, and settled there. Connie helped Lester with his gardening at the family farm. She was very conscious of Lester and her health. Took great care in making sure they ate right and took care of themselves.

Lester and Connie made several trips to various places. Their favorite travels were Europe and Japan.

They had no children. Connie was always smiling and happy. Always willing to help others, a very special blessing to all that knew her. She had the soul of an angel.

Connie had four brothers, Yoshiteru, Isao, Yoshiro and Masao. Her mother remarried, and Connie had two more siblings, all who have passed on. Her mother passed away in her late nineties. She has seven nieces and nephews on her side of family and many nieces and nephews from her husband's side.

Connie is survived by her sister-in-law, Toyoko Egashira (Osaka, Japan), nieces and nephews. Her dear friends, Miho Toi Scott (and family), Miroko Deen and Akiko Woody. And inlaws, Mr. and Mrs. James Langstaff, and many nieces and nephews.

She held a special place in the hearts of Duane Antes and Renee Stump, whom took care of all her needs and concerns. And I (Cindy, her niece) want to Thank You both (Duane and Renee) for being so good to her and loving her as much as I. You were always there for her to help her out.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, mother and her siblings.

No services are planned per request.