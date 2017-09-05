Shane W. Sherick (May 18, 1973 – September 3, 2017)

Shane W. Sherick loving husband, father and son passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, September 3rd, 2017. Shane was born May 18, 1973 to Jeri & George Sherick. Shane leaves behind the love of his life, Brook Sherick, children Cole, Sophia, and Brook (Korbin) Southworth, grandson Maddox. In addition to his loving parents, Shane also leaves behind In-Laws Janet & Harvey Goldberg.

Viewing will be held Friday, September 8th at Farnum Holt Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00-8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 9th at Sunlight from 12-2pm.