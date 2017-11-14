Shannon Kay Amann (11/25/1985 — 8/30/2017)

Shannon Kay Amann, 31, passed away on August 30, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Shannon made our world brighter through her love, laughter, crazy sense of humor, thoughtfulness and giving spirit; we've all lost a beautiful, intelligent, and amazing young woman.

Shannon was born in Wabash, Indiana, and moved to Colorado with her family at the age of 3. She grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and graduated from Basalt High School in 2004. Shannon received her associate degree in Accounting and bachelor's degree in Business Management from Johnson & Wales University in Denver. Shannon was an amazing artist and had recently started taking art classes at Pikes Peak University.

Shannon is survived by her mom and dad, Melissa and Charles Zintsmaster; her grandmothers, Cathy Amann Hunter and Terri Zintsmaster; and many aunts, uncles and cousins all living in Indiana. She is also survived by her Big Buddy of 22 years, Susan Markofski and her "chosen" family in Colorado.

There will be a memorial for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to C.A.R.E.-Colorado Animal Rescue in Glenwood Springs in her honor, as she loved to spend time there.