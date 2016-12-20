Sharon Kay Lee (May 25, 1960 — December 17, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Sharon Kay Lee (56) of Rifle, Co, unexpectedly passed away December 17, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Services will be held at Rifle High School on Friday, December 23, 2016, at 2 pm with a Celebration of Life immediately following.

Sharon was born in Denver, Co, to John Frickey and Edna Barnett on May 25, 1960.

She graduated from Thornton High School and later moved to Rifle with her husband (Frank) in 1988, where she worked for the RE-2 School District for 27 Years.

Sharon is survived by her husband Frank of 31 years, her sons Chris (Maddi) and Ryan, granddaughter Allison, sister Joann Thomas, brother Kenneth (Laura) Frickey, mother-in-law Pearl Lee and brother-in-law Steve (Jeanine) Lee.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and niece (Michelle). In lieu of flowers Sharon has requested a donation be made to the Allison Lee scholarship fund through Alpine Bank.