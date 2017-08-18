Shaw Lewis (April 30, 1978 – August 16, 2017)

Shaw Lewis was a selfless and compassionate father, husband, and friend. Shaw devoted his free time to be with his family and friends. Recently, Shaw found his passion in life as a teacher at the Ross Montessori School in Carbondale. He loved education and loved teaching others in hopes to make the world a better place.

Shaw came into this world on April 30th, 1978, in Fort Worth, Texas. In his formidable years, he grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and graduated from Basalt High School. He loved living in Colorado — it was his home and roots. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts throughout the community.

He left us tragically and unexpectedly on August 16th, 2017. He is survived by his parents Joe Lewis and Maggie Shaw, his wife Amanda Ingle, his beautiful children Jasmine and Julian Ingle-Lewis, and many doting relatives throughout our valley and beyond.

His funeral will be held at the Rifle Funeral Home Sunday, August 20th, at noon — all are welcome to attend. As well, please come and celebrate his short but rich life with us at the Ross Montessori School in Carbondale on September 16th from 1-5.