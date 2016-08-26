Stacey Tia Linman (March 01, 1963 – August 23, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Freedom, laughter, compassion and love. Stacey Tia Linman lived a short, but spunky life filled with color, travels, and deep connection to her human and animal family and friends. Born and raised in Chicago amongst three unruly brothers, Stacey held her own and eventually took on the role of protector and guide.

In 1991 Stacey moved to Glenwood Springs to live close to her brothers Brooks and Whitney. Her family grew larger as she gathered a new tribe of loving sisters, and a cherished position as “Tia” within the family of Whit, Sonja and her deeply beloved nephew Sawyer. Stacey’s true calling was that of an advocate for all people and animals who struggled or hurt. She worked at Colorado West Recovery Center, The Right Door and maintained her pet sitting business in her later years.

Stacey lived life on her terms and refused to compromise her deep commitment to joy and freedom. She spent the last year fighting genetic liver disease, and rose up to fly over the ocean and join her mom, brother Brooks, Aunt Abby and other loved ones who held out their arms for her on Tuesday morning. We will miss her terribly, but will see her in the crash of the waves, the flutter of falling feathers, and will hear her full and un-tethered laugh throughout our lives. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 4th, at 1:00 in the afternoon, at “The River House.” Memorials in Stacey’s name can be sent to Rifle Animal Shelter, http://rifleanimalshelter.com/content/giving