Steffy Screspin & Verna G. Burgess | PostIndependent.com

In Memory of Steffy Screspin, 12/27/1925, & Verna G Burgess, 7/31/1916.

Come to an open celebration of life on June 11, 2017, in Collbran, CO, at 3 pm. From 2-7 pm a special dove, pigeon, kite & balloon release with short sermon will be at the women's war Memorial on the corner of High St & Main.

Come & celebrate the life of one you have lose or are losing. Food, music, & fun will be at the Collbran Cafe.

All proceeds will go to the MD (Multiple Disease Association) to help Plateau Valley clients. Please bring a memory & a favorite recipe. Call 970-319-0850 for questions.