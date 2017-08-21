Stephanie Jo McNeal (January 19, 1970 — August 15, 2017)

Our beloved daughter Stephanie passed away August 15 at her home in New Castle, with her parents Joe and Lorraine McNeal by her side. She was born in Glenwood Springs on January 19, 1970. She lived her entire life at home. Stephanie was one of the first to attend Happy Times Preschool and to attend public in New Castle after the Handicapped Children's Act was passed. In her teens she attended a special program at Glenwood High School. She then attended the Day Program at Mountain Valley. Stephanie participated in Special Olympics for many happy years. She competed in track and field, tennis, bowling and snowshoeing. Besides her parents she is survived by her Aunts and Uncles; Gloria (Al) Gabossi (Golden), Pauline Eccher (Aurora), Shirley (David) Wagner (Oklahoma), Linda (Jim) Reser (Oregon), Ronald McNeal (New Castle) and Fred (Merry) McNeal (New Castle). She is also survived by numerous loving cousins. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers please Hug a Loved One.