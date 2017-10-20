Ted E. Lough (March 30, 1927 – October 12, 2017)

Ted Eugene Lough, a true "gentle-man," passed away peacefully at the Harmony House Assisted Living in Glenwood Springs. Ted was born to Agnes (Warfield) and Alexander Lough in Fort Collins and was raised in Glenwood Springs. He received an Electrical Engineering degree at Colorado State University. Ted served his country as a seaman in the U. S. Navy and was discharged in 1946.

He married Marie Cowles of Glenwood Springs in 1953. Ted's work with the U.S. Atomic Commission took them to Los Alamos, NM, Las Vegas, NV, and Santa Cruz, CA. Their retirement years were spent in Surprise, AZ, and Glenwood Springs. They traveled extensively visiting their close friends. Ted was also an accomplished painter.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife Marie and son Rick. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Baker, grand children Suzie and Eric, and nieces and nephews: Deborah Bosco, Gary (Sharon) Bosco, John (Lauri) Bosco, Gina (Mike) Cavanaugh, Steve (Shelly) Baker and Lori (George) Tuttle. Ted's final years were enriched by his many close friends and exceptional caregivers at Heritage Park, Harmony House, and Senior Chat and Chew.

As per Ted's request, there will be no formal service. If you would like, please donate to a charity of your choice.