Thomas “Tom” G. Hitchcock (March 7, 1949 – September 5, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Thomas G. Hitchcock, passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital after a sudden yet brief encounter with cancer, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he resided for 35 years. An avid outdoorsman, US Army veteran, engineer/surveyor, mechanic, horseshoe pitcher, woodworker, and devoted husband. Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy, his brothers Chuck (Ellen), Roger (Diana), and sister Mari (Richard) Taunton, nephews, nieces, and other extended family from the East Coast to the West, and many long-time friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother John.

A Celebration of Life Event will be held Tuesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. at Summit Bound Church, 1123 Pitkin Ave, Glenwood Springs, followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Gypsum, CO.