Vera Diemoz passed away on October 22, 2017, at 106 years old. She was the 5th of 12 children born to Joseph and Alena Montover. Vera and her husband Fred had a son Stanley Lawrence Diemoz. She lived independently doing her grocery shopping, laundry and all house work up to 103. Vera deeply loved each of her family members, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She could be feisty and remained sharp as a tack her entire life.

Vera enjoyed traveling to Europe with her son. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, dancing especially the waltz. She always looked forward and could work through anything that came her way. She was a hard worker. Vera's nephew Vern Arbaney and his wife LeAnn were devoted caregivers to Vera in her later years, visiting her every day. Upon their passing her friend Diane Welter stepped into caregiving role. A rosary will be held at Friday, November 3, 2017, at 12:30 followed by a Catholic Mass at 1:00 pm at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Vera was proceeded in death by her parents, 9 siblings and her son Stanley Diemoz. She is survived by 2 brothers, Leno Montover (99) of Parachute, and Peleno Montover (94) of Clifton, also several nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to YOUR FRIENDS FOR LIFE, PO BOX 4035, ASPEN, CO 81612. Arrangements have been entrusted to Farnum Holt Funeral Home.