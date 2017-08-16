Vern Alver Arbaney (Jan. 20, 1936 – Aug. 13, 2017)

Vern Alver Arbaney passed away on August 13 at Valley View Hospital. He was born on January 20, 1936, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He was raised in Carbondale in the house he helped build with his parents. He was an only child but had many close relatives in the valley.

Vern graduated from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins in 1958 and received a degree in electrical engineering. He married LeAnn Thompson on June 6, 1959, in Carbondale where they both attended school from the second grade through high school. They were married for 57 years. After they married they lived in Bountiful, Utah, until 1962 when they moved to the Denver. While in Denver he worked for Martin Marietta on the Titan missiles and the Viking project that was sent to Mars. He grew tired of traveling and being away from his family so they moved to Glenwood Springs in 1974. Vern, with the help of his father and son and other family members built the house they lived in up four mile road. Vern worked at Berthod Motors and Mid Continent until his retirement.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Alver and Edith Arbaney, and his beloved wife, LeAnn.

He is survived by his children; Staphie (Steve) Turner of Glendale, Arizona; Anthony (Traci) Arbaney of Marion, Illinois; and Alea (John) Brim of Mead, CO; grandchildren; Christopher Turner, Nona Leigh Hove, Bailee Arbaney, Nicole Gardner, Sami Jo McIntyre, Morgan Brim, Ashlyn Brim and 5 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 am at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue in Glenwood Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Your Friends for Life, PO Box 4035, Aspen, CO, 81612 or to the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue in Glenwood Springs.